10 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room house
Izsak, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
€ 85,427
3 room house
Izsak, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
€ 74,715
3 room house
Fueloepszallas, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
92 m²
€ 66,922
House 2 bathrooms
Kiskoroes, Hungary
2 bath
240 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 103,015
House 2 bathrooms
Izsak, Hungary
2 bath
180 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 87,643
On Izsák on good place, with many rooms, 180 nm ones, family house, on 1294 nm of plot sales…
Cottage 1 bathroom
Pahi, Hungary
1 bath
67 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 110,337
Izsák-Páhi 2 section of house farms, on 5539 nm of plot salesman! 1.lakóingatlan jell. 67 n…
House
Kiskoroes, Hungary
230 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 206,651
On the central part of Kiskőrös for sale, patinated building with a pleasure, with 230 nm of…
Cottage 1 bathroom
Izsak, Hungary
1 bath
87 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 103,441
On Izsák for sale, 2942 nm plots, 87 nm ones, 3 room apartment houses, 414 are suitable for …
Cottage 1 bathroom
Fueloepszallas, Hungary
1 bath
4 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 80,224
LET PLAIN POSSESSION WAIT FOR HIS NEW PROPRIETOR. From Kecskemét 28 km the 4,5 ha of pastu…
House 1 bathroom
Tabdi, Hungary
1 bath
170 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 133,071
In Bács-Kiskun county for sale, on Tabdi it 3,5H one on an area, rider beautiful possession …
