  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Bács-Kiskun
  5. Kiskoroesi jaras
  6. Kiskoroes

Residential properties for sale in Kiskoroes, Hungary

2 properties total found
House 2 bathrooms in Kiskoroes, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Kiskoroes, Hungary
2 bath 240 m² Number of floors 2
€ 102,769
House in Kiskoroes, Hungary
House
Kiskoroes, Hungary
230 m² Number of floors 2
€ 206,157
On the central part of Kiskőrös for sale, patinated building with a pleasure, with 230 nm of…
