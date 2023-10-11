Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kiskoere, Hungary

houses
3
3 properties total found
4 room house in Kiskoere, Hungary
4 room house
Kiskoere, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
€90,032
3 room house in Kiskoere, Hungary
3 room house
Kiskoere, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€45,145
4 room house in Kiskoere, Hungary
4 room house
Kiskoere, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 204 m²
€77,134
