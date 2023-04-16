Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Komárom-Esztergom
  5. Kisberi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Kisberi jaras, Hungary

Kisber
16
36 properties total found
2 room housein Ete, Hungary
2 room house
Ete, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 31,542
4 room housein Acsteszer, Hungary
4 room house
Acsteszer, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 64,939
2 room housein Kisber, Hungary
2 room house
Kisber, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 44,795
2 room housein Kisber, Hungary
2 room house
Kisber, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m²
€ 50,361
2 room housein Kisber, Hungary
2 room house
Kisber, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 50,096
Housein Ete, Hungary
House
Ete, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m²
€ 40,554
4 room housein Barsonyos, Hungary
4 room house
Barsonyos, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 97 m²
€ 99,397
9 room housein Bakonybank, Hungary
9 room house
Bakonybank, Hungary
13 Number of rooms 4 bath 540 m²
€ 363,131
3 room housein Kisber, Hungary
3 room house
Kisber, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 119,011
5 room housein Kisber, Hungary
5 room house
Kisber, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 107 m²
€ 105,758
2 room housein Barsonyos, Hungary
2 room house
Barsonyos, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 38,434
Housein Csaszar, Hungary
House
Csaszar, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 33,132
2 room housein Bakonysarkany, Hungary
2 room house
Bakonysarkany, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 23,590
4 room housein Kisber, Hungary
4 room house
Kisber, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 87 m²
€ 91,445
2 room housein Rede, Hungary
2 room house
Rede, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 35,783
3 room apartmentin Kisber, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kisber, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 95,156
2 room housein Tarkany, Hungary
2 room house
Tarkany, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 25,181
6 room housein Kisber, Hungary
6 room house
Kisber, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 178 m²
€ 138,626
5 room housein Rede, Hungary
5 room house
Rede, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 230 m²
€ 172,288
3 room housein Sur, Hungary
3 room house
Sur, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 126,698
Housein Barsonyos, Hungary
House
Barsonyos, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 30 m²
€ 18,289
2 room housein Csatka, Hungary
2 room house
Csatka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 44,795
4 room housein Kisber, Hungary
4 room house
Kisber, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m²
€ 86,144
Housein Kisber, Hungary
House
Kisber, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 40 m²
€ 11,928
Housein Kisber, Hungary
House
Kisber, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 46,385
2 room housein Kisber, Hungary
2 room house
Kisber, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 26,241
Housein Kisber, Hungary
House
Kisber, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 127 m²
€ 82,698
2 room housein Bakonybank, Hungary
2 room house
Bakonybank, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 50,096
3 room housein Rede, Hungary
3 room house
Rede, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m²
€ 43,735
3 room housein Tarkany, Hungary
3 room house
Tarkany, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 85 m²
€ 10,337

Properties features in Kisberi jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir