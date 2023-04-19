Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Vas
  5. Szentgotthardi jaras
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Ketvoelgy, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room housein Szentgotthardi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szentgotthardi jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 188,289

Properties features in Ketvoelgy, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir