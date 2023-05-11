Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Keszthely, Hungary

37 properties total found
1 room apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
1 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
€ 80,497
2 room apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
2 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€ 117,111
2 room apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
2 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€ 118,457
1 room apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
1 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€ 97,996
2 room apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
2 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€ 188,454
2 room apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
2 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€ 156,148
4 room apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
4 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€ 344,602
2 room apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
2 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€ 117,111
2 room apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
2 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€ 247,575
2 room apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
2 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€ 274,605
3 room apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
3 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€ 266,367
3 room apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
3 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€ 131,649
2 room apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
2 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€ 102,035
2 room apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
2 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
€ 147,802
2 room apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
2 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€ 174,993
3 room apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
3 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 309,604
3 room apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
3 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 376,640
4 room apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
4 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€ 121,149
2 room apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
2 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€ 218,984
4 room apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
4 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
€ 848,691
3 room apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
3 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€ 266,367
2 room apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
2 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€ 211,607
3 room apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
3 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€ 290,489
2 room apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
2 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€ 94,200
3 room apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
3 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
€ 110,111
3 room apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
3 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€ 130,572
3 room apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
3 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€ 113,046
Apartment 1 bathroom in Keszthely, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Keszthely, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€ 164,618
Apartment 1 bathroom in Keszthely, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Keszthely, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€ 79,749
Apartment 1 bathroom in Keszthely, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Keszthely, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€ 86,797
