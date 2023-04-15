Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kerepes, Hungary

38 properties total found
6 room housein Kerepes, Hungary
6 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m²
€ 185,276
5 room housein Kerepes, Hungary
5 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m²
€ 261,083
4 room housein Kerepes, Hungary
4 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m²
€ 211,782
8 room housein Kerepes, Hungary
8 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 106 m²
€ 156,385
4 room housein Kerepes, Hungary
4 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 97 m²
€ 209,131
3 room housein Kerepes, Hungary
3 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 84,819
4 room housein Kerepes, Hungary
4 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 219,999
3 room apartmentin Kerepes, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kerepes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m²
€ 132,264
4 room housein Kerepes, Hungary
4 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 227,686
4 room housein Kerepes, Hungary
4 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 219,734
5 room housein Kerepes, Hungary
5 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 307,468
3 room housein Kerepes, Hungary
3 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 168 m²
€ 238,288
8 room housein Kerepes, Hungary
8 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 418 m²
€ 1,004,573
4 room housein Kerepes, Hungary
4 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 92 m²
€ 246,134
High quality brand new bungalow houses for sale with low bill costs, good energy efficiency …
4 room housein Kerepes, Hungary
4 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 102 m²
€ 246,134
High quality brand new bungalow houses for sale with low bill costs, good energy efficiency …
5 room housein Kerepes, Hungary
5 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 104 m²
€ 140,481
In Kerepes, in the Panoráma Residential Park beeing under construction, there are two family…
6 room housein Kerepes, Hungary
6 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 114 m²
€ 154,529
In Kerepes, in the Panoráma Residential Park beeing under construction, there are two family…
4 room housein Kerepes, Hungary
4 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 217,083
4 room housein Kerepes, Hungary
4 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 217,083
6 room housein Kerepes, Hungary
6 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m²
€ 195,083
Two apartments for one price! There are two completely separate apartments in the house. Bot…
4 room housein Kerepes, Hungary
4 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 132 m²
€ 274,309
4 room housein Kerepes, Hungary
4 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 121 m²
€ 229,249
4 room housein Kerepes, Hungary
4 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 114 m²
€ 137,566
3 room housein Kerepes, Hungary
3 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 148,433
4 room housein Kerepes, Hungary
4 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 190 m²
€ 251,541
2 room housein Kerepes, Hungary
2 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 117,421
4 room housein Kerepes, Hungary
4 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 139 m²
€ 211,782
5 room housein Kerepes, Hungary
5 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 109 m²
€ 198,529
5 room housein Kerepes, Hungary
5 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 109 m²
€ 198,529
6 room housein Kerepes, Hungary
6 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 204 m²
€ 397,323
