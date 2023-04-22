Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg
  5. Kemecsei jaras
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Kemecsei jaras, Hungary

Demecser
4
9 properties total found
2 room house in Demecser, Hungary
2 room house
Demecser, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 39,520
4 room house in Nyirtet, Hungary
4 room house
Nyirtet, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 72,454
3 room house in Nyirtet, Hungary
3 room house
Nyirtet, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m²
€ 73,508
4 room house in Nyirbogdany, Hungary
4 room house
Nyirbogdany, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 78,777
2 room house in Demecser, Hungary
2 room house
Demecser, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 33,988
4 room house in Nyirbogdany, Hungary
4 room house
Nyirbogdany, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 170 m²
€ 78,382
2 room house in Demecser, Hungary
2 room house
Demecser, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 13,938
2 room house in Gegeny, Hungary
2 room house
Gegeny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 10,275
4 room house in Demecser, Hungary
4 room house
Demecser, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 65,340

