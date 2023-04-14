Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary

Cottage 2 bathroomsin Balloszoeg, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Balloszoeg, Hungary
2 bath 140 m² Number of floors 2
€ 104,750
10 km from Kecskemét In Ballószög, a homestead of German owners, for sale with full equipmen…
Cottage 1 bathroomin Jakabszallas, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom
Jakabszallas, Hungary
1 bath 62 m² Number of floors 1
€ 113,437
Beside Kecskemét for sale on Jakabszállás from the airport 2 km TANYÁS INGATLAN, fishpond, f…
Cottage 7 bathroomsin Helvecia, Hungary
Cottage 7 bathrooms
Helvecia, Hungary
7 bath 640 m² Number of floors 2
€ 412,497
From Kecskemét hardly 10 km, a salesman is fit for a rural tourism, horse keeping excellentl…
Cottage 6 bathroomsin Kerekegyhaza, Hungary
Cottage 6 bathrooms
Kerekegyhaza, Hungary
6 bath 350 m² Number of floors 2
€ 454,607
++ LEGENDARY HUNTER POSSESSION SALESMAN ++ guesthouse: 2 suite ones; community building:…
Cottage 2 bathroomsin Lajosmizse, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Lajosmizse, Hungary
2 bath 220 m² Number of floors 3
€ 149,010
IS HE LOOKING FOR A COMPLETE ECONOMY? Near Lajosmizse a fully-equipped farm salesman, furni…
Cottage 3 bathroomsin Ladanybene, Hungary
Cottage 3 bathrooms
Ladanybene, Hungary
3 bath 160 m² Number of floors 3
€ 114,800
On Ladánybene offer onto selling it 1770 nm farms taken out, and the 9739 nm pastures belong…
Cottage 2 bathroomsin Lajosmizse, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Lajosmizse, Hungary
2 bath 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 275,290
From Kecskemét onto 15 minutes in 2011 authentically rebuilt, close 300nm-es, 7 room luxurie…
Cottage 13 bathroomsin Lajosmizse, Hungary
Cottage 13 bathrooms
Lajosmizse, Hungary
13 bath 1 043 m² Number of floors 1
€ 413,279
From Kecskemét 10 km program house, guesthouse salesman!
Cottage 2 bathroomsin Lajosmizse, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Lajosmizse, Hungary
2 bath 200 m² Number of floors 1
€ 195,160
Extraordinary opportunity beside Lajosmizse! Main building: 200-nm house renewed beautif…
Cottage 1 bathroomin Fueloepjakab, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom
Fueloepjakab, Hungary
1 bath 78 m² Number of floors 1
€ 89,544
Distinguished opportunity! Nm and 55 nm of inhabitant and economic one is a salesman, 3 hect…
Cottage 2 bathroomsin Balloszoeg, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Balloszoeg, Hungary
2 bath 1 000 m² Number of floors 2
€ 321,439
RIDER FARM NEAR KECSKEMÉT FOR SALE! The romantic mood of the Hungarian plain his redolent e…
Cottage 5 bathroomsin Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Cottage 5 bathrooms
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
5 bath 1 526 m² Number of floors 2
€ 803,598
UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY! From the downtown of Kecskemét for sale cca. 4 km-re in an inside birch,…
Cottage 1 bathroomin Lajosmizse, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom
Lajosmizse, Hungary
1 bath 96 m² Number of floors 1
€ 126,280
On the direct borderland of Lajosmizse for sale, from a farm, sour cherry real estate band o…
Cottage 3 bathroomsin Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Cottage 3 bathrooms
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 bath 100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 528,079
Salesman it well made go in, working rest park on Nyíri erdő middle! From Kecskemét 12 km, …
Cottage 1 bathroomin Ladanybene, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom
Ladanybene, Hungary
1 bath 200 m² Number of floors 1
€ 114,800
***Igazi rezidencia*** The mansion was founded on the neighbourhood of the 1840 years! I…
Cottagein Ladanybene, Hungary
Cottage
Ladanybene, Hungary
2 000 m² Number of floors 1
€ 126,280
A farm with a total area of 148.000 m2 selling on Ladánybene outer area on which one takes u…

