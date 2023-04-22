Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kazincbarcikai jaras, Hungary

6 properties total found
4 room house in Tardona, Hungary
4 room house
Tardona, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m²
€ 139,639
4 room house in Kazincbarcika, Hungary
4 room house
Kazincbarcika, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 19,760
2 room house in Sajoszentpeter, Hungary
2 room house
Sajoszentpeter, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 28,982
2 room house in Kazincbarcika, Hungary
2 room house
Kazincbarcika, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 39,520
4 room house in Sajoszentpeter, Hungary
4 room house
Sajoszentpeter, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 155,184
6 room house in Sajoszentpeter, Hungary
6 room house
Sajoszentpeter, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 280 m²
€ 127,783

