  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok
  5. Karcagi jaras
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Karcagi jaras, Hungary

Karcag
4
Kisujszallas
1
9 properties total found
3 room housein Kunmadaras, Hungary
3 room house
Kunmadaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 149 m²
€ 12,854
2 room housein Kisujszallas, Hungary
2 room house
Kisujszallas, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 58 m²
€ 13,122
3 room housein Karcag, Hungary
3 room house
Karcag, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m²
€ 66,681
4 room housein Karcag, Hungary
4 room house
Karcag, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 50,613
2 room housein Kunmadaras, Hungary
2 room house
Kunmadaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 26,244
3 room housein Kunmadaras, Hungary
3 room house
Kunmadaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 24,369
3 room housein Karcag, Hungary
3 room house
Karcag, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 43,651
5 room housein Kunmadaras, Hungary
5 room house
Kunmadaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 190 m²
€ 35,081
2 room housein Karcag, Hungary
2 room house
Karcag, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 253 m²
€ 72,305

