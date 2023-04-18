Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok
  5. Karcagi jaras
  6. Karcag

Residential properties for sale in Karcag, Hungary

5 properties total found
3 room housein Karcag, Hungary
3 room house
Karcag, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m²
€ 66,898
2 room apartmentin Karcag, Hungary
2 room apartment
Karcag, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 56,151
4 room housein Karcag, Hungary
4 room house
Karcag, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 50,778
3 room housein Karcag, Hungary
3 room house
Karcag, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 43,793
2 room housein Karcag, Hungary
2 room house
Karcag, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 253 m²
€ 72,540
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir