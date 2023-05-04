Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Győr-Moson-Sopron
  5. Kapuvari jaras
  6. Kapuvar
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Kapuvar, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 room house in Kapuvar, Hungary
4 room house
Kapuvar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 118 m²
€ 159,757
3 room house in Kapuvar, Hungary
3 room house
Kapuvar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 125,085
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir