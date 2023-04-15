Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Somogy
Kaposvari jaras
Houses
Houses for sale in Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
44 properties total found
2 room house
Osztopan, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
€ 47,684
2 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 79,253
2 room house
Kadarkut, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 51,686
5 room house
Magyaratad, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
180 m²
€ 105,758
2 room house
Hetes, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
€ 31,542
4 room house
Kadarkut, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
155 m²
€ 111,325
2 room house
Igal, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
€ 87,204
A few minutes walk from the spa, for sale living room plus 1 bedroom holiday home with large…
4 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
€ 101,252
6 room house
Igal, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
€ 140,216
3 room house
Gige, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 23,829
3 room house
Osztopan, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
79 m²
€ 9,251
3 room house
Igal, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
€ 58,048
5 room house
Kaposszerdahely, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
153 m²
€ 129,879
5 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
150 m²
€ 105,997
3 room house
Edde, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
€ 49,009
2 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
€ 79,253
2 room house
Kokut, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 18,289
House
Somogysard, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
214 m²
€ 225,300
2 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
€ 8,614
2 room house
Mernye, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
87 m²
€ 30,455
5 room house
Bardudvarnok, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
200 m²
€ 126,698
6 room house
Nagybajom, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
158 m²
€ 67,590
3 room house
Kaposszerdahely, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
96 m²
€ 111,298
4 room house
Gige, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
115 m²
€ 22,769
3 room house
Igal, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
€ 92,506
In Igal, a few hundred meters from the baths, a family house for sale. It has a living room …
4 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
€ 100,457
4 room house
Bardudvarnok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
180 m²
€ 144,457
4 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
253 m²
€ 421,444
I am offering for sale a family house currently under construction in the upscale, panoramic…
4 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
206 m²
€ 92,506
4 room house
Mike, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
127 m²
€ 10,337
