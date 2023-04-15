Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kaposvari jaras, Hungary

Kaposvar
27
Igal
4
Kadarkut
2
Nagybajom
1
53 properties total found
2 room housein Osztopan, Hungary
2 room house
Osztopan, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 47,684
2 room housein Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 79,253
2 room housein Kadarkut, Hungary
2 room house
Kadarkut, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 51,686
5 room housein Magyaratad, Hungary
5 room house
Magyaratad, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 105,758
3 room apartmentin Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 100,192
2 room housein Hetes, Hungary
2 room house
Hetes, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 31,542
4 room housein Kadarkut, Hungary
4 room house
Kadarkut, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 155 m²
€ 111,325
2 room housein Igal, Hungary
2 room house
Igal, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 87,204
A few minutes walk from the spa, for sale living room plus 1 bedroom holiday home with large…
4 room housein Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 101,252
4 room apartmentin Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 98 m²
€ 92,506
6 room housein Igal, Hungary
6 room house
Igal, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 140,216
3 room housein Gige, Hungary
3 room house
Gige, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 23,829
3 room housein Osztopan, Hungary
3 room house
Osztopan, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m²
€ 9,251
3 room housein Igal, Hungary
3 room house
Igal, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 58,048
5 room housein Kaposszerdahely, Hungary
5 room house
Kaposszerdahely, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 153 m²
€ 129,879
5 room housein Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m²
€ 105,997
3 room housein Edde, Hungary
3 room house
Edde, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 49,009
2 room housein Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 79,253
2 room apartmentin Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 50,335
2 room housein Kokut, Hungary
2 room house
Kokut, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 18,289
Housein Somogysard, Hungary
House
Somogysard, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 214 m²
€ 225,300
3 room apartmentin Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 111,325
2 room apartmentin Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 50,361
2 room housein Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 45 m²
€ 8,614
2 room housein Mernye, Hungary
2 room house
Mernye, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 30,455
5 room housein Bardudvarnok, Hungary
5 room house
Bardudvarnok, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m²
€ 126,698
6 room housein Nagybajom, Hungary
6 room house
Nagybajom, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 158 m²
€ 67,590
3 room housein Kaposszerdahely, Hungary
3 room house
Kaposszerdahely, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 96 m²
€ 111,298
4 room housein Gige, Hungary
4 room house
Gige, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 115 m²
€ 22,769
3 room housein Igal, Hungary
3 room house
Igal, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 92,506
In Igal, a few hundred meters from the baths, a family house for sale. It has a living room …

Properties features in Kaposvari jaras, Hungary

