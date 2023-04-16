Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kaposvar, Hungary

2 room housein Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 79,261
4 room housein Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 101,263
5 room housein Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m²
€ 106,008
2 room housein Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 79,261
2 room housein Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 45 m²
€ 8,615
4 room housein Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 100,468
4 room housein Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 253 m²
€ 421,488
I am offering for sale a family house currently under construction in the upscale, panoramic…
4 room housein Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 206 m²
€ 92,515
House 1 bathroomin Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
1 bath 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 77,046
House 2 bathroomsin Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 bath 166 m² Number of floors 3
€ 98,239
House 2 bathroomsin Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 bath 132 m² Number of floors 2
€ 84,994
On Kaposvár in Tallián Gyula utcában onto a purchase offer with an own sole usage, inside on…
House 5 bathroomsin Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
House 5 bathrooms
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
5 bath 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 141,962
2 family houses are for sale on 1722 nm of tended area sowed with grass on the northwestern …
House 2 bathroomsin Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 bath 250 m² Number of floors 1
€ 113,126
On Kaposvár near the tan park salesman this the nicely renewed, ill. enlarged 280nm-es, fami…
Cottage 1 bathroomin Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
1 bath 200 m² Number of floors 3
€ 272,911
The building Lamping József was being built in 1900 based on an architect's plans, 3 level o…
House 2 bathroomsin Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 bath 120 m² Number of floors 2
€ 84,290
In the centre of Kaposvár in the downtown 130 nm ones, 2 level ones,4 room ones + konyhás-di…
House 1 bathroomin Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
1 bath 135 m² Number of floors 2
€ 85,399
On Kaposvár on Tisztviselő telepen salesman it 135m-es, basement, four room family houses. …
House 3 bathroomsin Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
3 bath 320 m² Number of floors 2
€ 93,433
On Kaposvár on Donneri részen salesman it more generation one 320nm-es, 10 room ones, gas hy…
House 1 bathroomin Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
1 bath 130 m² Number of floors 2
€ 122,353
On a Kecel mountain salesman it 130 nm ones, 2 room, day guy, American family houses having …
House 2 bathroomsin Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 bath 147 m² Number of floors 2
€ 92,321
On Kaposvár the northwestern city partly salesman it 148nm-es, two level family houses. I.á…
House 1 bathroomin Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
1 bath 122 m² Number of floors 2
€ 85,647
On Kaposvár in Xantus János utcában salesman it 122nm-es, two generation family houses, 778n…

