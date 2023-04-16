Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Somogy
  5. Kaposvari jaras
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Kaposvar, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 100,203
4 room apartmentin Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 98 m²
€ 92,515
2 room apartmentin Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 50,340
3 room apartmentin Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 111,336
2 room apartmentin Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 50,366
Apartment 1 bathroomin Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
1 bath 44 m² 2 Floor
€ 77,708
Apartment 1 bathroomin Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
1 bath 125 m²
€ 90,571

Properties features in Kaposvar, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir