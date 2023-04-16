Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Somogy
Kaposvari jaras
Residential properties for sale in Kaposvar, Hungary
Clear all
27 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 79,261
3 room apartment
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
€ 100,203
4 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
€ 101,263
4 room apartment
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
98 m²
€ 92,515
5 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
150 m²
€ 106,008
2 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
€ 79,261
2 room apartment
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
€ 50,340
3 room apartment
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
76 m²
€ 111,336
2 room apartment
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
€ 50,366
2 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
€ 8,615
4 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
€ 100,468
4 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
253 m²
€ 421,488
I am offering for sale a family house currently under construction in the upscale, panoramic…
4 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
206 m²
€ 92,515
Apartment 1 bathroom
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
1 bath
44 m²
2 Floor
€ 77,708
House 1 bathroom
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
1 bath
150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 77,046
House 2 bathrooms
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 bath
166 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 98,239
House 2 bathrooms
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 bath
132 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 84,994
On Kaposvár in Tallián Gyula utcában onto a purchase offer with an own sole usage, inside on…
House 5 bathrooms
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
5 bath
250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 141,962
2 family houses are for sale on 1722 nm of tended area sowed with grass on the northwestern …
Apartment 1 bathroom
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
1 bath
125 m²
€ 90,571
House 2 bathrooms
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 bath
250 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 113,126
On Kaposvár near the tan park salesman this the nicely renewed, ill. enlarged 280nm-es, fami…
Cottage 1 bathroom
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
1 bath
200 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 272,911
The building Lamping József was being built in 1900 based on an architect's plans, 3 level o…
House 2 bathrooms
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 bath
120 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 84,290
In the centre of Kaposvár in the downtown 130 nm ones, 2 level ones,4 room ones + konyhás-di…
House 1 bathroom
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
1 bath
135 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 85,399
On Kaposvár on Tisztviselő telepen salesman it 135m-es, basement, four room family houses. …
House 3 bathrooms
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
3 bath
320 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 93,433
On Kaposvár on Donneri részen salesman it more generation one 320nm-es, 10 room ones, gas hy…
House 1 bathroom
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
1 bath
130 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 122,353
On a Kecel mountain salesman it 130 nm ones, 2 room, day guy, American family houses having …
House 2 bathrooms
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 bath
147 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 92,321
On Kaposvár the northwestern city partly salesman it 148nm-es, two level family houses. I.á…
House 1 bathroom
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
1 bath
122 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 85,647
On Kaposvár in Xantus János utcában salesman it 122nm-es, two generation family houses, 778n…
