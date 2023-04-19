Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Somogy
  5. Kaposvari jaras
  6. Kadarkut

Residential properties for sale in Kadarkut, Hungary

2 properties total found
2 room housein Kadarkut, Hungary
2 room house
Kadarkut, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 52,527
4 room housein Kadarkut, Hungary
4 room house
Kadarkut, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 155 m²
€ 113,135
