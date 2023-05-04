Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Jaszkiser, Hungary

2 room house in Jaszkiser, Hungary
2 room house
Jaszkiser, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 24,782
6 room house in Jaszkiser, Hungary
6 room house
Jaszkiser, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 310 m²
€ 58,598
