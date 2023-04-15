Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Jaszberenyi jaras, Hungary

Jaszbereny
33
Jaszarokszallas
3
Jaszfenyszaru
1
47 properties total found
4 room housein Jaszbereny, Hungary
4 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 182,891
2 room housein Jaszfelsoszentgyoergy, Hungary
2 room house
Jaszfelsoszentgyoergy, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 92,771
2 room apartmentin Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 room apartment
Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 73,951
2 room housein Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 63,349
Housein Jaszbereny, Hungary
House
Jaszbereny, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 15 m²
€ 9,807
3 room housein Jaszjakohalma, Hungary
3 room house
Jaszjakohalma, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 39,494
3 room housein Jaszarokszallas, Hungary
3 room house
Jaszarokszallas, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 84,819
5 room housein Jaszarokszallas, Hungary
5 room house
Jaszarokszallas, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m²
€ 79,491
2 room housein Jaszjakohalma, Hungary
2 room house
Jaszjakohalma, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 26,241
3 room housein Jaszbereny, Hungary
3 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 111,060
2 room housein Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 47,446
2 room housein Jaszjakohalma, Hungary
2 room house
Jaszjakohalma, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 39,494
3 room housein Jaszjakohalma, Hungary
3 room house
Jaszjakohalma, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 23,829
5 room housein Jaszbereny, Hungary
5 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 170 m²
€ 180,240
Housein Jaszbereny, Hungary
House
Jaszbereny, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 28,626
3 room housein Jaszbereny, Hungary
3 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 211,782
4 room housein Jaszbereny, Hungary
4 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m²
€ 66,000
3 room housein Jaszjakohalma, Hungary
3 room house
Jaszjakohalma, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 52 m²
€ 18,289
2 room housein Jaszjakohalma, Hungary
2 room house
Jaszjakohalma, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 108 m²
€ 52,747
5 room housein Jaszbereny, Hungary
5 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 238,288
2 room housein Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 70,241
2 room housein Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 83,494
2 room apartmentin Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 room apartment
Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 66,000
3 room housein Jaszbereny, Hungary
3 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 110,795
6 room housein Jaszbereny, Hungary
6 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 394,938
8 room housein Jaszbereny, Hungary
8 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 177 m²
€ 421,444
4 room housein Jaszfelsoszentgyoergy, Hungary
4 room house
Jaszfelsoszentgyoergy, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 55,238
3 room housein Jaszbereny, Hungary
3 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 89,855
2 room apartmentin Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 room apartment
Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 49 m²
€ 213,000
We are particularly pleased to be able to offer you a compact 2-room apartment for sale in a…
7 room housein Jaszfelsoszentgyoergy, Hungary
7 room house
Jaszfelsoszentgyoergy, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 252 m²
€ 119,276

Properties features in Jaszberenyi jaras, Hungary

