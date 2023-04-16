Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Jaszbereny, Hungary

28 properties total found
4 room housein Jaszbereny, Hungary
4 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 182,910
2 room housein Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 63,356
Housein Jaszbereny, Hungary
House
Jaszbereny, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 15 m²
€ 9,808
3 room housein Jaszbereny, Hungary
3 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 111,071
5 room housein Jaszbereny, Hungary
5 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 170 m²
€ 180,259
2 room housein Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 47,450
4 room housein Jaszbereny, Hungary
4 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m²
€ 66,007
3 room housein Jaszbereny, Hungary
3 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 211,804
Housein Jaszbereny, Hungary
House
Jaszbereny, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 28,629
2 room housein Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 70,248
5 room housein Jaszbereny, Hungary
5 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 238,313
3 room housein Jaszbereny, Hungary
3 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 110,806
2 room housein Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 83,502
6 room housein Jaszbereny, Hungary
6 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 394,979
8 room housein Jaszbereny, Hungary
8 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 177 m²
€ 421,488
3 room housein Jaszbereny, Hungary
3 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 89,864
2 room housein Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 39,498
2 room housein Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 55,642
House 2 bathroomsin Jaszbereny, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 bath 142 m² Number of floors 2
€ 94,707
4 rooms were built of 142 M2 brick on a plot with all public utilities with a floor-space of…
House 1 bathroomin Jaszbereny, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Jaszbereny, Hungary
1 bath 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 102,342
Unique offer. This 5-room 150 m2 family house with a plot of 425m2 is for sale in Jászberén…
House 1 bathroomin Jaszbereny, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Jaszbereny, Hungary
1 bath 88 m² Number of floors 1
€ 97,381
House 2 bathroomsin Jaszbereny, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 bath 180 m² Number of floors 2
€ 88,761
In Jászberény salesman in the vicinity of the artificial grass orbit it 180 M2 ones with bri…
House 3 bathroomsin Jaszbereny, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Jaszbereny, Hungary
3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 156,627
Jászberény legfrekventáltabb luxury with new building waiting for a conclusion selling on hi…
House 1 bathroomin Jaszbereny, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Jaszbereny, Hungary
1 bath 70 m² Number of floors 1
€ 89,010
A family house with 2 room good states with 70 M2 gas hydronic boiler heatings selling on a …
House 1 bathroomin Jaszbereny, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Jaszbereny, Hungary
1 bath 206 m² Number of floors 1
€ 194,449
10M+15 M ft CSOK ÁLLAMI TÁMOGATÁS FELVEHETŐ RÁ!!! BABY WAITING ROOM SUPPORT! On the develo…
Cottage 2 bathroomsin Jaszbereny, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 bath 230 m² Number of floors 2
€ 170,547
Jb. near Aldi on the island of the calmness, beside a main road, on 10.056 nm plots being 23…
Housein Jaszbereny, Hungary
House
Jaszbereny, Hungary
200 m² Number of floors 1
€ 78,462
JÁSZBERÉNY-ben from the 32 capital roads on place to which close can be come easily, enclose…
House 2 bathroomsin Jaszbereny, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 bath 200 m² Number of floors 3
€ 95,111
HOUSE FOR SALE ! Into Jászberény close to the hospital can be found this the 200nm house wit…
