Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Great Plain and North
Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok
Jaszberenyi jaras
Jaszbereny
Houses
Houses for sale in Jaszbereny, Hungary
House
Clear all
28 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
4 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
160 m²
€ 182,910
2 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 63,356
House
Jaszbereny, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
15 m²
€ 9,808
3 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
€ 111,071
5 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
170 m²
€ 180,259
2 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
€ 47,450
4 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
105 m²
€ 66,007
3 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
€ 211,804
House
Jaszbereny, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
€ 28,629
2 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
85 m²
€ 70,248
5 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
€ 238,313
3 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
85 m²
€ 110,806
2 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
120 m²
€ 83,502
6 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
€ 394,979
8 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
177 m²
€ 421,488
3 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
85 m²
€ 89,864
2 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
€ 39,498
2 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
€ 55,642
House 2 bathrooms
Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 bath
142 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 94,707
4 rooms were built of 142 M2 brick on a plot with all public utilities with a floor-space of…
House 1 bathroom
Jaszbereny, Hungary
1 bath
150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 102,342
Unique offer. This 5-room 150 m2 family house with a plot of 425m2 is for sale in Jászberén…
House 1 bathroom
Jaszbereny, Hungary
1 bath
88 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 97,381
House 2 bathrooms
Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 bath
180 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 88,761
In Jászberény salesman in the vicinity of the artificial grass orbit it 180 M2 ones with bri…
House 3 bathrooms
Jaszbereny, Hungary
3 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 156,627
Jászberény legfrekventáltabb luxury with new building waiting for a conclusion selling on hi…
House 1 bathroom
Jaszbereny, Hungary
1 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 89,010
A family house with 2 room good states with 70 M2 gas hydronic boiler heatings selling on a …
House 1 bathroom
Jaszbereny, Hungary
1 bath
206 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 194,449
10M+15 M ft CSOK ÁLLAMI TÁMOGATÁS FELVEHETŐ RÁ!!! BABY WAITING ROOM SUPPORT! On the develo…
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 bath
230 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 170,547
Jb. near Aldi on the island of the calmness, beside a main road, on 10.056 nm plots being 23…
House
Jaszbereny, Hungary
200 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 78,462
JÁSZBERÉNY-ben from the 32 capital roads on place to which close can be come easily, enclose…
House 2 bathrooms
Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 bath
200 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 95,111
HOUSE FOR SALE ! Into Jászberény close to the hospital can be found this the 200nm house wit…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map