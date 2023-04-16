Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Jaszbereny, Hungary

2 room apartmentin Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 room apartment
Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 73,959
2 room apartmentin Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 room apartment
Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 66,007
2 room apartmentin Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 room apartment
Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 49 m²
€ 213,000
We are particularly pleased to be able to offer you a compact 2-room apartment for sale in a…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Jaszbereny, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Jaszbereny, Hungary
1 bath 69 m²
€ 90,571
LAST FLAT!!! One with a floor-space of 68,4 m2 being built in 2020 close to his Jászb…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Jaszbereny, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Jaszbereny, Hungary
1 bath 110 m²
€ 103,494
In the centre of Jászberény with a floor-space of 110 m2, a heat-insulating condominium flat…
