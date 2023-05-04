Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Jaszapati jaras, Hungary

24 properties total found
House in Jaszapati, Hungary
House
Jaszapati, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€ 46,367
2 room house in Jaszalsoszentgyoergy, Hungary
2 room house
Jaszalsoszentgyoergy, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€ 33,043
6 room house in Jaszszentandras, Hungary
6 room house
Jaszszentandras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 110 m²
€ 92,867
4 room house in Jaszszentandras, Hungary
4 room house
Jaszszentandras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 64 m²
€ 15,722
3 room house in Jaszszentandras, Hungary
3 room house
Jaszszentandras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€ 26,381
4 room house in Jaszszentandras, Hungary
4 room house
Jaszszentandras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
€ 159,620
2 room house in Jaszladany, Hungary
2 room house
Jaszladany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€ 14,630
2 room house in Jaszapati, Hungary
2 room house
Jaszapati, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€ 16,788
5 room house in Jaszapati, Hungary
5 room house
Jaszapati, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
€ 78,611
2 room house in Jaszkiser, Hungary
2 room house
Jaszkiser, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 24,782
3 room house in Jaszapati, Hungary
3 room house
Jaszapati, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€ 63,688
3 room house in Jaszapati, Hungary
3 room house
Jaszapati, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
€ 53,295
6 room house in Jaszapati, Hungary
6 room house
Jaszapati, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€ 37,040
4 room house in Jaszalsoszentgyoergy, Hungary
4 room house
Jaszalsoszentgyoergy, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€ 93,267
3 room house in Janoshida, Hungary
3 room house
Janoshida, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
€ 23,716
4 room house in Jaszdozsa, Hungary
4 room house
Jaszdozsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€ 85,006
4 room house in Jaszapati, Hungary
4 room house
Jaszapati, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€ 53,029
3 room house in Jaszapati, Hungary
3 room house
Jaszapati, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€ 47,699
3 room house in Alattyan, Hungary
3 room house
Alattyan, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€ 33,310
3 room house in Jaszapati, Hungary
3 room house
Jaszapati, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€ 43,702
4 room house in Jaszapati, Hungary
4 room house
Jaszapati, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
€ 117,250
2 room house in Alattyan, Hungary
2 room house
Alattyan, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
€ 11,991
6 room house in Jaszkiser, Hungary
6 room house
Jaszkiser, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 310 m²
€ 58,598
House 3 bathrooms in Jaszapati, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Jaszapati, Hungary
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 96,767

