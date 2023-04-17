Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok
  5. Jaszapati jaras
  6. Jaszapati

Residential properties for sale in Jaszapati, Hungary

11 properties total found
Housein Jaszapati, Hungary
House
Jaszapati, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 46,596
2 room housein Jaszapati, Hungary
2 room house
Jaszapati, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 16,871
5 room housein Jaszapati, Hungary
5 room house
Jaszapati, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m²
€ 79,000
3 room housein Jaszapati, Hungary
3 room house
Jaszapati, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 64,003
3 room housein Jaszapati, Hungary
3 room house
Jaszapati, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m²
€ 53,559
6 room housein Jaszapati, Hungary
6 room house
Jaszapati, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m²
€ 42,579
4 room housein Jaszapati, Hungary
4 room house
Jaszapati, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m²
€ 53,291
3 room housein Jaszapati, Hungary
3 room house
Jaszapati, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 47,935
3 room housein Jaszapati, Hungary
3 room house
Jaszapati, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 43,918
4 room housein Jaszapati, Hungary
4 room house
Jaszapati, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 170 m²
€ 117,830
House 3 bathroomsin Jaszapati, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Jaszapati, Hungary
3 bath 130 m² Number of floors 2
€ 97,509
From Jászapáti city centre onto a couple of minutes 130 air-condition M2 loft, family houses…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir