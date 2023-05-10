Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok, Hungary

Cottage To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Cottage
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Area 638 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 154,241
Cottage 3 bathrooms in Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
Cottage 3 bathrooms
Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
Bathrooms count 3
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 99,675
Cottage 2 bathrooms in Jaszbereny, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Jaszbereny, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 172,690

Properties features in Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir