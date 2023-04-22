Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Győr-Moson-Sopron
  5. Mosonmagyarovari jaras
  6. Janossomorja

Residential properties for sale in Janossomorja, Hungary

2 properties total found
House 8 bathrooms in Janossomorja, Hungary
House 8 bathrooms
Janossomorja, Hungary
8 bath 430 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,103,612
A baroque castle built in a style selling beside the Austrian border on Jánossomorja, which …
House in Janossomorja, Hungary
House
Janossomorja, Hungary
3 000 m² Number of floors 1
€ 539,712
From beside an Austrian border 11,5 hectare agricultural immovable salesmen. Head and buildi…
