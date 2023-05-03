Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Bács-Kiskun
  5. Kiskoroesi jaras
  6. Izsak
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Izsak, Hungary

4 properties total found
3 room house in Izsak, Hungary
3 room house
Izsak, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 85,079
3 room house in Izsak, Hungary
3 room house
Izsak, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 69,077
House 2 bathrooms in Izsak, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Izsak, Hungary
2 bath 180 m² Number of floors 2
€ 87,434
On Izsák on good place, with many rooms, 180 nm ones, family house, on 1294 nm of plot sales…
Cottage 1 bathroom in Izsak, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom
Izsak, Hungary
1 bath 87 m² Number of floors 1
€ 103,193
On Izsák for sale, 2942 nm plots, 87 nm ones, 3 room apartment houses, 414 are suitable for …
