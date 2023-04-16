Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Gödöllő Regional Unit
  6. Isaszeg
  7. Villas

Villas for sale in Isaszeg, Hungary

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa Villa 8 roomsin Isaszeg, Hungary
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Isaszeg, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 500 m²
Price on request
We are particularly pleased to offer you a luxury house for sale in an elegant and quiet res…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir