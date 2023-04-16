Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Central Hungary
Pest megye
Gödöllő Regional Unit
Isaszeg
Houses
Houses for sale in Isaszeg, Hungary
5 room house
Isaszeg, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
91 m²
€ 95,166
3 room house
Isaszeg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
143 m²
€ 174,692
6 room house
Isaszeg, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
180 m²
€ 180,259
9 room house
Isaszeg, Hungary
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
190 m²
€ 225,324
7 room house
Isaszeg, Hungary
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
162 m²
€ 209,418
4 room house
Isaszeg, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
101 m²
€ 211,804
4 room house
Isaszeg, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
105 m²
€ 225,297
5 room house
Isaszeg, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
85 m²
€ 95,166
Castle
Isaszeg, Hungary
€ 989,000
Elegant castle with many possible uses in the border triangle in Hungary near the Austrian b…
4 room house
Isaszeg, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
104 m²
€ 172,280
2 room house
Isaszeg, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 121,940
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Isaszeg, Hungary
8 Number of rooms
500 m²
Price on request
We are particularly pleased to offer you a luxury house for sale in an elegant and quiet res…
4 room house
Isaszeg, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
285 m²
€ 317,574
3 room house
Isaszeg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 98,082
3 room house
Isaszeg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
95 m²
€ 166,209
House 1 bathroom
Isaszeg, Hungary
1 bath
185 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 117,004
On Isaszeg in Ilka majorban offer onto selling 185 nm ones, three rooms day guy family house…
House 2 bathrooms
Isaszeg, Hungary
2 bath
200 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 102,148
In Isaszeg centre salesman it 200 nm ones, 5 room ones, 2 ones having a kitchen, 2 fürdőzobá…
House 2 bathrooms
Isaszeg, Hungary
2 bath
80 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 81,718
For sale Iaszegen attic built-in 80 sqm, custom-designed, novel family house. A tiled brick …
House 2 bathrooms
Isaszeg, Hungary
2 bath
209 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 140,542
Turnkey real estates on Isaszeg his quiet street. On the lower level it 94 square metre, A…
House 2 bathrooms
Isaszeg, Hungary
2 bath
180 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 155,043
180 nm ones 2 generációnakis comfortable, double garage, family house built in 2000 on Isasz…
