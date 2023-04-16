Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Gödöllő Regional Unit
  6. Isaszeg
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Isaszeg, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
20 properties total found
5 room housein Isaszeg, Hungary
5 room house
Isaszeg, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 91 m²
€ 95,166
3 room housein Isaszeg, Hungary
3 room house
Isaszeg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 143 m²
€ 174,692
6 room housein Isaszeg, Hungary
6 room house
Isaszeg, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 180 m²
€ 180,259
9 room housein Isaszeg, Hungary
9 room house
Isaszeg, Hungary
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 190 m²
€ 225,324
7 room housein Isaszeg, Hungary
7 room house
Isaszeg, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 162 m²
€ 209,418
4 room housein Isaszeg, Hungary
4 room house
Isaszeg, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 101 m²
€ 211,804
4 room housein Isaszeg, Hungary
4 room house
Isaszeg, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m²
€ 225,297
5 room housein Isaszeg, Hungary
5 room house
Isaszeg, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m²
€ 95,166
Castlein Isaszeg, Hungary
Castle
Isaszeg, Hungary
€ 989,000
Elegant castle with many possible uses in the border triangle in Hungary near the Austrian b…
4 room housein Isaszeg, Hungary
4 room house
Isaszeg, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 104 m²
€ 172,280
2 room housein Isaszeg, Hungary
2 room house
Isaszeg, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 121,940
Villa Villa 8 roomsin Isaszeg, Hungary
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Isaszeg, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 500 m²
Price on request
We are particularly pleased to offer you a luxury house for sale in an elegant and quiet res…
4 room housein Isaszeg, Hungary
4 room house
Isaszeg, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 285 m²
€ 317,574
3 room housein Isaszeg, Hungary
3 room house
Isaszeg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 98,082
3 room housein Isaszeg, Hungary
3 room house
Isaszeg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 166,209
House 1 bathroomin Isaszeg, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Isaszeg, Hungary
1 bath 185 m² Number of floors 1
€ 117,004
On Isaszeg in Ilka majorban offer onto selling 185 nm ones, three rooms day guy family house…
House 2 bathroomsin Isaszeg, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Isaszeg, Hungary
2 bath 200 m² Number of floors 2
€ 102,148
In Isaszeg centre salesman it 200 nm ones, 5 room ones, 2 ones having a kitchen, 2 fürdőzobá…
House 2 bathroomsin Isaszeg, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Isaszeg, Hungary
2 bath 80 m² Number of floors 3
€ 81,718
For sale Iaszegen attic built-in 80 sqm, custom-designed, novel family house. A tiled brick …
House 2 bathroomsin Isaszeg, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Isaszeg, Hungary
2 bath 209 m² Number of floors 2
€ 140,542
Turnkey real estates on Isaszeg his quiet street. On the lower level it 94 square metre, A…
House 2 bathroomsin Isaszeg, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Isaszeg, Hungary
2 bath 180 m² Number of floors 2
€ 155,043
180 nm ones 2 generációnakis comfortable, double garage, family house built in 2000 on Isasz…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir