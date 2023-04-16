Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Gödöllő Regional Unit
  6. Isaszeg
  7. Castles

Castles for sale in Isaszeg, Hungary

Castle To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Castlein Isaszeg, Hungary
Castle
Isaszeg, Hungary
€ 989,000
Elegant castle with many possible uses in the border triangle in Hungary near the Austrian b…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir