Houses for sale in Hodmezovasarhelyi jaras, Hungary

9 properties total found
4 room house in Mindszent, Hungary
4 room house
Mindszent, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 22,395
5 room house in Mindszent, Hungary
5 room house
Mindszent, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 250 m²
€ 189,698
4 room house in Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
4 room house
Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 52,430
2 room house in Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
2 room house
Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 144,908
2 room house in Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
2 room house
Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 20,024
3 room house in Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
3 room house
Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 155,447
8 room house in Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
8 room house
Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 350 m²
€ 181,794
House in Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
House
Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 36 m²
€ 28,718
House 1 bathroom in Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
1 bath 180 m² Number of floors 2
€ 99,176

