  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Csongrád-Csanád
  5. Hodmezovasarhelyi jaras
  6. Hodmezovasarhely

Residential properties for sale in Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary

8 properties total found
4 room housein Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
4 room house
Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 53,291
2 room apartmentin Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 49,542
2 room housein Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
2 room house
Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 147,287
2 room housein Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
2 room house
Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 20,352
3 room housein Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
3 room house
Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 157,999
8 room housein Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
8 room house
Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 350 m²
€ 184,779
Housein Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
House
Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 36 m²
€ 31,868
House 1 bathroomin Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
1 bath 180 m² Number of floors 2
€ 100,187
