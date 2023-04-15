Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Zala
  5. Keszthelyi jaras
  6. Heviz
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Heviz, Hungary

73 properties total found
5 room housein Heviz, Hungary
5 room house
Heviz, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 160,226
3 room housein Heviz, Hungary
3 room house
Heviz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m²
€ 100,308
5 room housein Heviz, Hungary
5 room house
Heviz, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m²
€ 518,928
3 room housein Heviz, Hungary
3 room house
Heviz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m²
€ 96,831
2 room housein Heviz, Hungary
2 room house
Heviz, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m²
€ 95,000
5 room housein Heviz, Hungary
5 room house
Heviz, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 205 m²
€ 334,093
4 room housein Heviz, Hungary
4 room house
Heviz, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m²
€ 222,016
9 room housein Heviz, Hungary
9 room house
Heviz, Hungary
10 Number of rooms 6 bath 416 m²
€ 639,298
2 room housein Heviz, Hungary
2 room house
Heviz, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 79,979
4 room housein Heviz, Hungary
4 room house
Heviz, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 170 m²
€ 146,851
6 room housein Heviz, Hungary
6 room house
Heviz, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 250 m²
€ 555,000
9 room housein Heviz, Hungary
9 room house
Heviz, Hungary
20 Number of rooms 10 bath 600 m²
€ 1,300,000
Villa Fortuna is located in the villa district in Hévíz, on a plot of 1022 m2. The orientati…
4 room housein Heviz, Hungary
4 room house
Heviz, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 361,110
3 room housein Heviz, Hungary
3 room house
Heviz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 39,856
3 room housein Heviz, Hungary
3 room house
Heviz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 144 m²
€ 173,868
9 room housein Heviz, Hungary
9 room house
Heviz, Hungary
19 Number of rooms 19 bath 758 m²
€ 1,390,941
9 room housein Heviz, Hungary
9 room house
Heviz, Hungary
11 Number of rooms 9 bath 551 m²
€ 749,000
4 room housein Heviz, Hungary
4 room house
Heviz, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 263,476
4 room housein Heviz, Hungary
4 room house
Heviz, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 263,476
4 room housein Heviz, Hungary
4 room house
Heviz, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 320,986
4 room housein Heviz, Hungary
4 room house
Heviz, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 122 m²
€ 320,986
3 room housein Heviz, Hungary
3 room house
Heviz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 88,245
9 room housein Heviz, Hungary
9 room house
Heviz, Hungary
9 Number of rooms 6 bath 280 m²
€ 318,312
4 room housein Heviz, Hungary
4 room house
Heviz, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 142 m²
€ 181,625
8 room housein Heviz, Hungary
8 room house
Heviz, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 250 m²
€ 342,386
3 room housein Heviz, Hungary
3 room house
Heviz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 307,612
5 room housein Heviz, Hungary
5 room house
Heviz, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 156 m²
€ 373,147
2 room housein Heviz, Hungary
2 room house
Heviz, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 52,160
9 room housein Heviz, Hungary
9 room house
Heviz, Hungary
9 Number of rooms 4 bath 490 m²
€ 400,000
In a frequented but quiet street of Hévíz, near the center and the thermal lake, a 3x180 m2 …
3 room housein Heviz, Hungary
3 room house
Heviz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 101 m²
€ 213,723
