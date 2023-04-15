Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Zala
Keszthelyi jaras
Heviz
Residential properties for sale in Heviz, Hungary
Clear all
99 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
5 room house
Heviz, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
€ 160,226
1 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
25 m²
€ 92,257
2 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 88,004
3 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 79,979
3 room house
Heviz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
74 m²
€ 100,308
5 room house
Heviz, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
220 m²
€ 518,928
3 room house
Heviz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
61 m²
€ 96,831
2 room house
Heviz, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
39 m²
€ 95,000
1 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
€ 79,979
5 room house
Heviz, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
205 m²
€ 334,093
1 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
18 m²
€ 70,885
2 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
42 m²
€ 96,028
2 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
74 m²
€ 187,215
Near the lake, on a quiet street, a three-room apartment for sale in the center of Hevis is …
4 room house
Heviz, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
95 m²
€ 222,016
2 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
39 m²
€ 74,629
4 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
81 m²
€ 170,925
9 room house
Heviz, Hungary
10 Number of rooms
6 bath
416 m²
€ 639,298
1 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
31 m²
€ 74,629
2 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
€ 173,600
1 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
18 m²
€ 58,580
2 room house
Heviz, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
€ 79,979
4 room house
Heviz, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
170 m²
€ 146,851
6 room house
Heviz, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
250 m²
€ 555,000
9 room house
Heviz, Hungary
20 Number of rooms
10 bath
600 m²
€ 1,300,000
Villa Fortuna is located in the villa district in Hévíz, on a plot of 1022 m2. The orientati…
4 room house
Heviz, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
140 m²
€ 361,110
3 room house
Heviz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
€ 39,856
3 room house
Heviz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
144 m²
€ 173,868
9 room house
Heviz, Hungary
19 Number of rooms
19 bath
758 m²
€ 1,390,941
9 room house
Heviz, Hungary
11 Number of rooms
9 bath
551 m²
€ 749,000
4 room house
Heviz, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 263,476
