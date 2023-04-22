Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Heves
  5. Hevesi jaras
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Hevesi jaras, Hungary

Heves
4
House To archive
Clear all
16 properties total found
3 room house in Erdotelek, Hungary
3 room house
Erdotelek, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 99 m²
€ 71,137
5 room house in Erdotelek, Hungary
5 room house
Erdotelek, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 129,100
5 room house in Tiszanana, Hungary
5 room house
Tiszanana, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 134 m²
€ 84,310
4 room house in Tiszanana, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszanana, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 68,502
3 room house in Erdotelek, Hungary
3 room house
Erdotelek, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m²
€ 41,628
A partially renovated, expandable family house for sale on a 2,120 sq m plot in Erdőtelek. A…
4 room house in Heves, Hungary
4 room house
Heves, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 327 m²
€ 205,506
2 room house in Tiszanana, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszanana, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 11,856
6 room house in Tiszanana, Hungary
6 room house
Tiszanana, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 180 m²
€ 65,867
3 room house in Koemlo, Hungary
3 room house
Koemlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m²
€ 18,179
House in Erdotelek, Hungary
House
Erdotelek, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 59 m²
€ 20,814
5 room house in Tiszanana, Hungary
5 room house
Tiszanana, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 144,645
4 room house in Tiszanana, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszanana, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 126 m²
€ 30,299
4 room house in Tiszanana, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszanana, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m²
€ 42,155
House 3 bathrooms in Heves, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Heves, Hungary
3 bath 220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 218,673
House 3 bathrooms in Heves, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Heves, Hungary
3 bath 294 m² Number of floors 2
€ 109,370
House 4 bathrooms in Heves, Hungary
House 4 bathrooms
Heves, Hungary
4 bath 443 m² Number of floors 2
€ 101,976
In Heves city for sale 2 x family house waiting for two level modernisations. We find a gar…

Properties features in Hevesi jaras, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir