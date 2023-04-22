Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Hevesi jaras, Hungary

Heves
4
16 properties total found
3 room house in Erdotelek, Hungary
3 room house
Erdotelek, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 99 m²
€ 71,137
5 room house in Erdotelek, Hungary
5 room house
Erdotelek, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 129,100
5 room house in Tiszanana, Hungary
5 room house
Tiszanana, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 134 m²
€ 84,310
4 room house in Tiszanana, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszanana, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 68,502
3 room house in Erdotelek, Hungary
3 room house
Erdotelek, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m²
€ 41,628
A partially renovated, expandable family house for sale on a 2,120 sq m plot in Erdőtelek. A…
4 room house in Heves, Hungary
4 room house
Heves, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 327 m²
€ 205,506
2 room house in Tiszanana, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszanana, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 11,856
6 room house in Tiszanana, Hungary
6 room house
Tiszanana, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 180 m²
€ 65,867
3 room house in Koemlo, Hungary
3 room house
Koemlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m²
€ 18,179
House in Erdotelek, Hungary
House
Erdotelek, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 59 m²
€ 20,814
5 room house in Tiszanana, Hungary
5 room house
Tiszanana, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 144,645
4 room house in Tiszanana, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszanana, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 126 m²
€ 30,299
4 room house in Tiszanana, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszanana, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m²
€ 42,155
House 3 bathrooms in Heves, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Heves, Hungary
3 bath 220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 218,673
House 3 bathrooms in Heves, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Heves, Hungary
3 bath 294 m² Number of floors 2
€ 109,370
House 4 bathrooms in Heves, Hungary
House 4 bathrooms
Heves, Hungary
4 bath 443 m² Number of floors 2
€ 101,976
In Heves city for sale 2 x family house waiting for two level modernisations. We find a gar…

