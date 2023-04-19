Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Veszprém
  5. Veszpremi jaras
  6. Herend

Residential properties for sale in Herend, Hungary

2 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Herend, Hungary
2 room apartment
Herend, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 105,054
4 room apartmentin Herend, Hungary
4 room apartment
Herend, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 127 m²
€ 148,153
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir