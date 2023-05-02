Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Heves
  5. Hatvani jaras
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Hatvani jaras, Hungary

Hatvan
8
Lorinci
3
19 properties total found
3 room house in Lorinci, Hungary
3 room house
Lorinci, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m²
€ 42,913
2 room house in Lorinci, Hungary
2 room house
Lorinci, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 128,819
3 room house in Apc, Hungary
3 room house
Apc, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 38,914
4 room house in Hatvan, Hungary
4 room house
Hatvan, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 147,605
2 room house in Lorinci, Hungary
2 room house
Lorinci, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 60,384
2 room house in Apc, Hungary
2 room house
Apc, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 56,090
4 room house in Hered, Hungary
4 room house
Hered, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 139,554
5 room house in Apc, Hungary
5 room house
Apc, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 135 m²
€ 66,825
3 room house in Hatvan, Hungary
3 room house
Hatvan, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 61,458
3 room house in Hatvan, Hungary
3 room house
Hatvan, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 80,244
6 room house in Hatvan, Hungary
6 room house
Hatvan, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m²
€ 169,075
7 room house in Hatvan, Hungary
7 room house
Hatvan, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 307 m²
€ 182,226
House 4 bathrooms in Hatvan, Hungary
House 4 bathrooms
Hatvan, Hungary
4 bath 302 m² Number of floors 2
€ 135,560
House 2 bathrooms in Kerekharaszt, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Kerekharaszt, Hungary
2 bath 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 126,370
House 2 bathrooms in Hatvan, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Hatvan, Hungary
2 bath 170 m² Number of floors 2
€ 130,965
House 2 bathrooms in Hered, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Hered, Hungary
2 bath 170 m² Number of floors 1
€ 230,198
Your testicle, 170nm-es kb 80% demanding one in readiness, unique, modern, family house, On …
House 1 bathroom in Hatvan, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Hatvan, Hungary
1 bath 130 m² Number of floors 1
€ 102,438
130 m2 of family house is for sale in sixty. In the real estate 3 rooms + daytime kitchen + …
House 2 bathrooms in Hered, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Hered, Hungary
2 bath 175 m² Number of floors 1
€ 135,817
Your testicle, from sixty and the motorway 2 km, newly onto forming roundabout, 16 worked we…
House 1 bathroom in Zagyvaszanto, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Zagyvaszanto, Hungary
1 bath 90 m² Number of floors 1
€ 80,417
On Zagyvaszántó good neighbourhood family house salesman. In the real estate 3 rooms, living…

Properties features in Hatvani jaras, Hungary

cheap
luxury
