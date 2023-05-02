Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Hatvani jaras, Hungary

Hatvan
9
Lorinci
4
21 property total found
3 room house in Lorinci, Hungary
3 room house
Lorinci, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m²
€ 42,913
2 room house in Lorinci, Hungary
2 room house
Lorinci, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 128,819
1 room apartment in Hatvan, Hungary
1 room apartment
Hatvan, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 19 m²
€ 31,936
3 room house in Apc, Hungary
3 room house
Apc, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 38,914
3 room apartment in Lorinci, Hungary
3 room apartment
Lorinci, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 89 m²
€ 79,707
4 room house in Hatvan, Hungary
4 room house
Hatvan, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 147,605
2 room house in Lorinci, Hungary
2 room house
Lorinci, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 60,384
2 room house in Apc, Hungary
2 room house
Apc, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 56,090
4 room house in Hered, Hungary
4 room house
Hered, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 139,554
5 room house in Apc, Hungary
5 room house
Apc, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 135 m²
€ 66,825
3 room house in Hatvan, Hungary
3 room house
Hatvan, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 61,458
3 room house in Hatvan, Hungary
3 room house
Hatvan, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 80,244
6 room house in Hatvan, Hungary
6 room house
Hatvan, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m²
€ 169,075
7 room house in Hatvan, Hungary
7 room house
Hatvan, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 307 m²
€ 182,226
House 4 bathrooms in Hatvan, Hungary
House 4 bathrooms
Hatvan, Hungary
4 bath 302 m² Number of floors 2
€ 135,560
House 2 bathrooms in Kerekharaszt, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Kerekharaszt, Hungary
2 bath 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 126,370
House 2 bathrooms in Hatvan, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Hatvan, Hungary
2 bath 170 m² Number of floors 2
€ 130,965
House 2 bathrooms in Hered, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Hered, Hungary
2 bath 170 m² Number of floors 1
€ 230,198
€ 230,198
House 1 bathroom in Hatvan, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Hatvan, Hungary
1 bath 130 m² Number of floors 1
€ 102,438
€ 102,438
House 2 bathrooms in Hered, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Hered, Hungary
2 bath 175 m² Number of floors 1
€ 135,817
€ 135,817
House 1 bathroom in Zagyvaszanto, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Zagyvaszanto, Hungary
1 bath 90 m² Number of floors 1
€ 80,417
€ 80,417

