  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Heves
  5. Hatvani jaras
  6. Hatvan

Residential properties for sale in Hatvan, Hungary

9 properties total found
1 room apartment in Hatvan, Hungary
1 room apartment
Hatvan, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 19 m²
€ 31,353
4 room house in Hatvan, Hungary
4 room house
Hatvan, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 152,786
3 room house in Hatvan, Hungary
3 room house
Hatvan, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 60,335
3 room house in Hatvan, Hungary
3 room house
Hatvan, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 78,777
6 room house in Hatvan, Hungary
6 room house
Hatvan, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m²
€ 165,986
7 room house in Hatvan, Hungary
7 room house
Hatvan, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 307 m²
€ 178,896
House 4 bathrooms in Hatvan, Hungary
House 4 bathrooms
Hatvan, Hungary
4 bath 302 m² Number of floors 2
€ 134,000
House 2 bathrooms in Hatvan, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Hatvan, Hungary
2 bath 170 m² Number of floors 2
€ 129,457
House 1 bathroom in Hatvan, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Hatvan, Hungary
1 bath 130 m² Number of floors 1
€ 101,259
130 m2 of family house is for sale in sixty. In the real estate 3 rooms + daytime kitchen + …
