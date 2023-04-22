Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Harkany, Hungary

29 properties total found
4 room house in Harkany, Hungary
4 room house
Harkany, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 60,823
2 room house in Harkany, Hungary
2 room house
Harkany, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 39,575
5 room house in Harkany, Hungary
5 room house
Harkany, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 123,505
5 room house in Harkany, Hungary
5 room house
Harkany, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 108 m²
€ 135,192
3 room house in Harkany, Hungary
3 room house
Harkany, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 52,589
6 room house in Harkany, Hungary
6 room house
Harkany, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 195 m²
€ 168,658
4 room house in Harkany, Hungary
4 room house
Harkany, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 70,358
4 room house in Harkany, Hungary
4 room house
Harkany, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 200 m²
€ 65,338
3 room house in Harkany, Hungary
3 room house
Harkany, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m²
€ 79,415
4 room house in Harkany, Hungary
4 room house
Harkany, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 116,865
4 room house in Harkany, Hungary
4 room house
Harkany, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 60 m²
€ 71,713
3 room house in Harkany, Hungary
3 room house
Harkany, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 41,859
9 room house in Harkany, Hungary
9 room house
Harkany, Hungary
9 Number of rooms 5 bath 250 m²
€ 305,443
6 room house in Harkany, Hungary
6 room house
Harkany, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 280 m²
€ 305,443
8 room house in Harkany, Hungary
8 room house
Harkany, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 7 bath 290 m²
€ 278,883
4 room house in Harkany, Hungary
4 room house
Harkany, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 260 m²
€ 137,848
9 room house in Harkany, Hungary
9 room house
Harkany, Hungary
9 Number of rooms 4 bath 200 m²
€ 185,656
4 room house in Harkany, Hungary
4 room house
Harkany, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 97 m²
€ 31,846
4 room house in Harkany, Hungary
4 room house
Harkany, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 178 m²
€ 172,376
House 2 bathrooms in Harkany, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Harkany, Hungary
2 bath 126 m² Number of floors 2
€ 89,388
In the central, yet quiet part of Harkány, a two-storey, two-entrance family house with a st…
House 3 bathrooms in Harkany, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Harkany, Hungary
3 bath 200 m² Number of floors 2
€ 84,918
On Harkány quiet part family house salesman: -On 630 nm ordered plots - brick building,wi…
House 3 bathrooms in Harkany, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Harkany, Hungary
3 bath 210 m² Number of floors 4
€ 84,918
On Harkány central part terraced house because of a bath for sale onto 200 metres,on quiet p…
House 13 bathrooms in Harkany, Hungary
House 13 bathrooms
Harkany, Hungary
13 bath 631 m² Number of floors 2
€ 89,589
In Harkány centre, 3494 M2, on a continuous area, 631 M2, SZOT üdülő saw more beautiful days…
House 7 bathrooms in Harkany, Hungary
House 7 bathrooms
Harkany, Hungary
7 bath 203 m² Number of floors 3
€ 288,902
House 1 bathroom in Harkany, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Harkany, Hungary
1 bath 198 m² Number of floors 2
€ 103,401
House 6 bathrooms in Harkany, Hungary
House 6 bathrooms
Harkany, Hungary
6 bath 270 m² Number of floors 4
€ 95,705
Harkány, on Kölcsey téren, 270 M2 8 rooms, 2 living-rooms, 3 kitchens, 6 bathroomed family h…
House in Harkany, Hungary
House
Harkany, Hungary
560 m² Number of floors 2
€ 292,518
DISTINGUISHED INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY!!!! On Harkány central part near the beach, salesman it…
House 7 bathrooms in Harkany, Hungary
House 7 bathrooms
Harkany, Hungary
7 bath 234 m² Number of floors 2
€ 79,942
In Harkány quiet street salesman it 2 level ones, 8szoba-8fürdőszobás, unique family house, …
House 3 bathrooms in Harkany, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Harkany, Hungary
3 bath 270 m² Number of floors 2
€ 121,376
On Harkány recreation area part made go in, currently working össz.270 nm restaurants and fa…
