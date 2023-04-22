Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Baranya
Siklosi jaras
Harkany
Residential properties for sale in Harkany, Hungary
Clear all
34 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
4 room house
Harkany, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
€ 60,823
1 room apartment
Harkany, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
27 m²
€ 50,199
2 room house
Harkany, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
72 m²
€ 39,575
5 room house
Harkany, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
95 m²
€ 123,505
5 room house
Harkany, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
108 m²
€ 135,192
3 room house
Harkany, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
€ 52,589
2 room apartment
Harkany, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
42 m²
€ 37,158
6 room house
Harkany, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
195 m²
€ 168,658
4 room house
Harkany, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
€ 70,358
1 room apartment
Harkany, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
€ 53,094
4 room house
Harkany, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
200 m²
€ 65,338
3 room house
Harkany, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
39 m²
€ 79,415
4 room house
Harkany, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
€ 116,865
4 room house
Harkany, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
60 m²
€ 71,713
3 room house
Harkany, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
63 m²
€ 41,859
9 room house
Harkany, Hungary
9 Number of rooms
5 bath
250 m²
€ 305,443
6 room house
Harkany, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
280 m²
€ 305,443
8 room house
Harkany, Hungary
8 Number of rooms
7 bath
290 m²
€ 278,883
4 room house
Harkany, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
260 m²
€ 137,848
9 room house
Harkany, Hungary
9 Number of rooms
4 bath
200 m²
€ 185,656
4 room house
Harkany, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
97 m²
€ 31,846
3 room apartment
Harkany, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
113 m²
€ 50,996
4 room house
Harkany, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
178 m²
€ 172,376
Apartment 3 bathrooms
Harkany, Hungary
3 bath
210 m²
€ 84,918
House 2 bathrooms
Harkany, Hungary
2 bath
126 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 89,388
In the central, yet quiet part of Harkány, a two-storey, two-entrance family house with a st…
House 3 bathrooms
Harkany, Hungary
3 bath
200 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 84,918
On Harkány quiet part family house salesman: -On 630 nm ordered plots - brick building,wi…
House 3 bathrooms
Harkany, Hungary
3 bath
210 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 84,918
On Harkány central part terraced house because of a bath for sale onto 200 metres,on quiet p…
House 13 bathrooms
Harkany, Hungary
13 bath
631 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 89,589
In Harkány centre, 3494 M2, on a continuous area, 631 M2, SZOT üdülő saw more beautiful days…
House 7 bathrooms
Harkany, Hungary
7 bath
203 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 288,902
House 1 bathroom
Harkany, Hungary
1 bath
198 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 103,401
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map