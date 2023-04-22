Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Central Hungary
Pest megye
Szigetszentmiklosi jaras
Halasztelek
Houses
Houses for sale in Halasztelek, Hungary
House
10 properties total found
House 1 bathroom
Halasztelek, Hungary
1 bath
85 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 110,220
House 2 bathrooms
Halasztelek, Hungary
2 bath
200 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 187,529
On Halásztelek for sale it 2 level ones were being built in 2003 (under it 70nm-es basement)…
House 2 bathrooms
Halasztelek, Hungary
2 bath
135 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 132,308
Joint family, into a multigeneration home desiring attention! 135m2-es American living-room …
House 2 bathrooms
Halasztelek, Hungary
2 bath
135 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 140,003
Joint family, into a multigeneration home desiring attention! 135m2-es American living-room …
House 1 bathroom
Halasztelek, Hungary
1 bath
105 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 108,011
House 2 bathrooms
Halasztelek, Hungary
2 bath
150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 135,842
House 1 bathroom
Halasztelek, Hungary
1 bath
105 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 110,152
Was founded on Halásztelek for sale in a dead end, 997 105nm-es,clear day guy one,separate k…
House 2 bathrooms
Halasztelek, Hungary
2 bath
120 m²
€ 89,058
You are suitable for 2 generations selling close to Danube in Halásztelek quiet street, a un…
House 1 bathroom
Halasztelek, Hungary
1 bath
125 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 111,379
On fisher winters, with a distinguished position and distribution, 3 room ones, duplakomfort…
House 2 bathrooms
Halasztelek, Hungary
2 bath
331 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 270,271
On Halásztelek for sale 715 nm2-es gross one worked up with a demanding inside on a plot 350…
