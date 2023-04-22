Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Szigetszentmiklosi jaras
  6. Halasztelek

Residential properties for sale in Halasztelek, Hungary

11 properties total found
House 1 bathroom in Halasztelek, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Halasztelek, Hungary
1 bath 85 m² Number of floors 1
€ 110,220
House 2 bathrooms in Halasztelek, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Halasztelek, Hungary
2 bath 200 m² Number of floors 2
€ 187,529
On Halásztelek for sale it 2 level ones were being built in 2003 (under it 70nm-es basement)…
House 2 bathrooms in Halasztelek, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Halasztelek, Hungary
2 bath 135 m² Number of floors 2
€ 132,308
Joint family, into a multigeneration home desiring attention! 135m2-es American living-room …
House 2 bathrooms in Halasztelek, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Halasztelek, Hungary
2 bath 135 m² Number of floors 2
€ 140,003
Joint family, into a multigeneration home desiring attention! 135m2-es American living-room …
House 1 bathroom in Halasztelek, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Halasztelek, Hungary
1 bath 105 m² Number of floors 1
€ 108,011
House 2 bathrooms in Halasztelek, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Halasztelek, Hungary
2 bath 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 135,842
House 1 bathroom in Halasztelek, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Halasztelek, Hungary
1 bath 105 m² Number of floors 1
€ 110,152
Was founded on Halásztelek for sale in a dead end, 997 105nm-es,clear day guy one,separate k…
Apartment 2 bathrooms in Halasztelek, Hungary
Apartment 2 bathrooms
Halasztelek, Hungary
2 bath 150 m²
€ 79,264
House 2 bathrooms in Halasztelek, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Halasztelek, Hungary
2 bath 120 m²
€ 89,058
You are suitable for 2 generations selling close to Danube in Halásztelek quiet street, a un…
House 1 bathroom in Halasztelek, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Halasztelek, Hungary
1 bath 125 m² Number of floors 2
€ 111,379
On fisher winters, with a distinguished position and distribution, 3 room ones, duplakomfort…
House 2 bathrooms in Halasztelek, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Halasztelek, Hungary
2 bath 331 m² Number of floors 2
€ 270,271
On Halásztelek for sale 715 nm2-es gross one worked up with a demanding inside on a plot 350…
