  Realting.com
  Hungary
  Great Plain and North
  Hajdú-Bihar
  Hajduszoboszloi jaras
  Houses

Houses for sale in Hajduszoboszloi jaras, Hungary

Hajduszoboszlo
41
Nadudvar
18
67 properties total found
3 room house in Hajduszovat, Hungary
3 room house
Hajduszovat, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 101 m²
€ 60,147
4 room house in Hajduszovat, Hungary
4 room house
Hajduszovat, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 61,216
2 room house in Ebes, Hungary
2 room house
Ebes, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 66,830
2 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
2 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 17,376
3 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 93,535
2 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
2 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 26,465
2 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
2 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 34,725
3 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
3 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m²
€ 21,118
4 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 160,125
2 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
2 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 21,118
3 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 149,432
2 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
2 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 49,454
3 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
3 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 45,177
3 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 90,862
2 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 82,602
2 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
2 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m²
€ 9,356
2 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 210 m²
€ 227,195
2 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 85,516
4 room house in Nagyhegyes, Hungary
4 room house
Nagyhegyes, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 123 m²
€ 157,451
8 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
8 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 5 bath 420 m²
€ 507,881
2 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
2 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 22,695
5 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
5 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 106,661
3 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 99 m²
€ 63,889
5 room house in Nagyhegyes, Hungary
5 room house
Nagyhegyes, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 162 m²
€ 114,680
4 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 97 m²
€ 213,589
3 room house in Ebes, Hungary
3 room house
Ebes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 125,640
2 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
2 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 45,177
7 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
7 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 285 m²
€ 481,176
9 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
9 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
10 Number of rooms 10 bath 230 m²
€ 441,051
2 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
2 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 39,831

