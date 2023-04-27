Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Hajduszoboszloi jaras, Hungary

6 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
6 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m²
€ 267,320
4 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
4 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m²
€ 200,490
3 room apartment in Nadudvar, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nadudvar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 71,909
2 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 125,614
2 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 93,295
2 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 110,938
2 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 95,968
2 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 106,661
3 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 133,125
2 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 117,353
1 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
1 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m²
€ 79,394
2 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 101,555
2 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 126,576
2 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 122,967
3 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 149,699
3 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 122,967
1 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
1 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m²
€ 69,476
1 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
1 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m²
€ 64,130
2 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 88,216
2 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 112,007
1 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
1 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 70 m²
€ 45,177
8 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
8 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 6 bath 162 m²
€ 253,687
3 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 101,582
4 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
4 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 213,856
3 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m²
€ 200,463
2 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m²
€ 60,120
3 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 128,046
3 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 133,393
2 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 106,126
3 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 111,205

