  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Hajdú-Bihar
  5. Hajduszoboszloi jaras
  6. Hajduszoboszlo
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary

32 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 115,817
2 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 95,583
2 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 106,232
3 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 132,591
2 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 116,882
1 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
1 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m²
€ 79,075
2 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 101,147
2 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 126,068
2 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 122,474
3 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 149,098
3 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 122,474
1 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
1 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m²
€ 69,198
1 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
1 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m²
€ 63,873
2 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 87,861
2 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 111,557
1 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
1 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 70 m²
€ 44,996
8 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
8 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 6 bath 162 m²
€ 252,668
3 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 101,174
4 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
4 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 212,997
3 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m²
€ 199,658
2 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m²
€ 71,860
3 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 127,532
3 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 132,857
2 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 105,700
3 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 110,759
9 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
9 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
30 Number of rooms 30 bath 1 260 m²
€ 1,464,357
Apartment 1 bathroomin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
1 bath 55 m² 3 Floor
€ 77,039
Apartment 1 bathroomin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
1 bath 63 m² 1 Floor
€ 82,149
A modern condominium with a closed courtyard is being built in Hajdúszoboszló.The project is…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
1 bath 54 m²
€ 76,869
Apartment 1 bathroomin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
1 bath 96 m²
€ 80,622
On Hajdúszoboszló frequented part, the thermal bath was being built near direct one in a con…
