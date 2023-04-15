Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Hajdú-Bihar
  5. Hajduszoboszloi jaras
  6. Hajduszoboszlo

Residential properties for sale in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary

73 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 115,817
2 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 95,583
2 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 106,232
3 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 132,591
4 room housein Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 159,482
2 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 116,882
3 room housein Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 148,832
1 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
1 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m²
€ 79,075
2 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 101,147
3 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 149,098
2 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 122,474
3 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 122,474
2 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 126,068
3 room housein Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 90,497
2 room housein Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 82,270
2 room housein Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 210 m²
€ 226,283
2 room housein Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 85,172
1 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
1 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m²
€ 69,198
1 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
1 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m²
€ 63,873
8 room housein Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
8 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 5 bath 420 m²
€ 505,842
2 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 87,861
2 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 111,557
1 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
1 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 70 m²
€ 44,996
5 room housein Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
5 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 106,232
3 room housein Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 99 m²
€ 63,633
8 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
8 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 6 bath 162 m²
€ 252,668
3 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 101,174
4 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
4 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 212,997
4 room housein Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 97 m²
€ 212,731
3 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m²
€ 199,658
