Houses for sale in Hajduhadhazi jaras, Hungary

3 room housein Bocskaikert, Hungary
3 room house
Bocskaikert, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 66,007
2 room housein Bocskaikert, Hungary
2 room house
Bocskaikert, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 52,752
5 room housein Teglas, Hungary
5 room house
Teglas, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 100,733
2 room housein Bocskaikert, Hungary
2 room house
Bocskaikert, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 79,261
4 room housein Bocskaikert, Hungary
4 room house
Bocskaikert, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 119,024
3 room housein Bocskaikert, Hungary
3 room house
Bocskaikert, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 114 m²
€ 92,515
2 room housein Bocskaikert, Hungary
2 room house
Bocskaikert, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 66,007
4 room housein Bocskaikert, Hungary
4 room house
Bocskaikert, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 101 m²
€ 158,787
5 room housein Teglas, Hungary
5 room house
Teglas, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 145 m²
€ 193,513
3 room housein Bocskaikert, Hungary
3 room house
Bocskaikert, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 105,770
3 room housein Bocskaikert, Hungary
3 room house
Bocskaikert, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m²
€ 90,103
4 room housein Bocskaikert, Hungary
4 room house
Bocskaikert, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 238,313
3 room housein Teglas, Hungary
3 room house
Teglas, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 108,686
5 room housein Bocskaikert, Hungary
5 room house
Bocskaikert, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 180 m²
€ 156,401
2 room housein Bocskaikert, Hungary
2 room house
Bocskaikert, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 55,403
4 room housein Bocskaikert, Hungary
4 room house
Bocskaikert, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 110,276
4 room housein Teglas, Hungary
4 room house
Teglas, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m²
€ 132,278
3 room housein Bocskaikert, Hungary
3 room house
Bocskaikert, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 92,515
5 room housein Bocskaikert, Hungary
5 room house
Bocskaikert, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 157,992
2 room housein Bocskaikert, Hungary
2 room house
Bocskaikert, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 72 m²
€ 26,482
3 room housein Bocskaikert, Hungary
3 room house
Bocskaikert, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 55,642
House 1 bathroomin Bocskaikert, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Bocskaikert, Hungary
1 bath 92 m² Number of floors 1
€ 88,283
Bocskaikert Kiserdő residential park, newly built semi-detached houses are being built, with…
House 1 bathroomin Bocskaikert, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Bocskaikert, Hungary
1 bath 92 m² Number of floors 1
€ 88,283
Bocskaikert Kiserdő residential park, newly built semi-detached houses are being built, with…
House 2 bathroomsin Bocskaikert, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Bocskaikert, Hungary
2 bath 102 m² Number of floors 1
€ 98,157
Bocskaikert suburb-like, green zone one, we offer it for sale in his quiet asphalted street …
House 1 bathroomin Bocskaikert, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Bocskaikert, Hungary
1 bath 102 m² Number of floors 1
€ 95,519
Bocskaikert suburb-like, green zone one, we offer it for sale in his quiet street the underm…
House 1 bathroomin Bocskaikert, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Bocskaikert, Hungary
1 bath 102 m² Number of floors 1
€ 100,387
We offer it for sale in a suburb-like, green zone street the undermentioned one 550nm-es on …

luxury
